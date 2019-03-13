Taiwanese would run from ‘one country, two systems’: Ko Wen-je

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

If China is proposing the same “one country, two systems” policy for Taiwan as the one being implemented in Hong Kong, then Taiwanese would certainly run away from it, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.

Ko was answering reporters’ questions after attending a news conference at Taipei City Hall promoting the Taipei International Bakery Show, which starts on Friday.

When asked about a recent report that eight Taiwanese borough wardens, including a warden in Taipei, might have broken the law by accepting positions from the Chinese government as “community director assistants,” Ko said the Mainland Affairs Council should deal with the problem, and, as long as the council makes the rules clear, the city government would act accordingly.

One of the eight is Tseng Ning-i (曾寧旖), warden of Zhongshun Borough (忠順) in Taipei’s Wenshan District (文山), the council has said.

Asked if he would follow the seven guidelines President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) issued on Monday to counter China’s “one country, two systems” policy on Taiwan, Ko said that although he has not yet seen what the principles involve, he thinks cross-strait exchanges cannot be avoided entirely, so the two sides often become embroiled in bickering, “making unrealistic and pointless remarks in an exaggerated manner.”

When asked if the president’s seven principles might escalate the conflict between Taiwan and China, he said: “If the ‘two sytems’ of the ‘one country, two systems’ model are like that being implemented in Hong Kong, I think Taiwanese people will all run away, unless the mainland [China] has a new definition of ‘one country, two systems.’”

“I often say ‘Seeing is believing,’ so if Taiwanese consider the situation in Hong Kong, they would definitely say ‘let’s escape quickly,’” Ko said.

Asked whether he agrees with speculation that Tsai announced the principles on purpose before Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) visit to China, Hong Kong and Macau on Friday and before by-elections to fill legislative seats on Saturday, Ko said: “I do what should be done. Although people often advise me on which decisions shouldn’t be made before elections, I have realized that in Taiwan it’s always ‘before elections’ at all times.”

Han announced on Monday that he intends to finish his four-year term as mayor and would not run for president. Ko was asked whether he would do the same.

“This is a good question,” Ko said twice, adding that he would do what he thinks should be done, and the rest is “for Heaven to decide.”