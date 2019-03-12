Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Snow falls on Yushan

Snow fell on the nation’s highest peak, Yushan (Jade Mountain, 玉山), early yesterday morning as a strong continental cold air mass moved over the island, the Central Weather Bureau said. At 8am, the temperature on the 3,952m-high mountain was minus-0.6oC and the snow had accumulated to 2.5cm, the bureau said. The cold air mass also sent temperatures in low-lying areas in the north plunging to 13oC in the early hours, it said. Meanwhile, the air quality in northern and central Taiwan, Yilan, Hualien, Kinmen, Matsu and Penghu was good to fair yesterday, the Environmental Protection Administration said. However, the air quality index in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County issued an “orange alert,” indicating unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, due to a lack of wind to disperse atmospheric pollutants, the agency said.

JUDICIARY

VP heads selection team

Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) was yesterday appointed to head a committee to select four candidates for the Council of Grand Justices, the Presidential Office said. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has approved the formation of the committee, which is to hold its first meeting tomorrow to seek recommendations from the public, the Presidential Office said in a statement. The four positions are to become vacant on Sept. 30, when the eight-year terms of grand justices Chen Be-yue (陳碧玉), Huang Hsi-chun (黃璽君), Lo Chang-fa (羅昌發) and Tang Te-tsung (湯德宗) end, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said. In accordance with the Constitution, Tsai will put forward four nominees who have to be confirmed by the legislature before being appointed grand justices.

EDUCATION

Robotics team advances

A team of Taiwanese high-school students has advanced to the national championships of a robotics competition in the US after winning at the regional level in San Diego, California, on Saturday. The 30 students from Taoyuan Municipal Nei Li Senior High School will now compete in the “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology” (FIRST) championship in Detroit, Michigan, from April 24 to 27. The FIRST robotics competition is a multinational contest, with 3,850 teams, or 96,250 students, participating in competitions held across the US and other parts of the world, the event’s Web site said. The goal is to bring together professionals and young people to solve engineering design problems, the Web site says.

SHIPPING

‘Sama’ to pay for damage

A foreign oil and chemical tanker that accidentally collided with Taiwanese navy vessel Ning Yang on Saturday has signed a document promising to pay full compensation for the damage, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The Saudi Arabia-registered tanker NCC Sama collided with the Ning Yang as it was entering the Port of Keelung after 1am on Saturday, denting the port side bow. No one was hurt in the incident. The Chi Yang-class frigate was docked when the incident occurred and therefore bears no responsibility, the source said, adding that the people in charge of NCC Sama had signed a compensation agreement. The Ning Yang could have sustained damage to its electronic systems and electric wires in addition to the dent, the source said. The compensation the navy is to ask for is to be determined over the next few days after a thorough inspection, the source said.