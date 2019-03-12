Sleeping on back prevents baby deaths: pediatrician

By Wu Liang-yi and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Putting infants to sleep on their backs lowers the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), or the unexplained death of children under the age of one, a pediatrician said on Sunday.

Studies show that compared with infants who sleep on their backs, infants who sleep on their stomachs have higher rates of SIDS, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital neonatal intensive care unit director Hsu Jen-fu (徐任甫) said.

Some parents like to place their infants on their stomachs when they sleep because they believe it makes their head rounder, but that is a practice that should be avoided, he said.

Apart from infants’ sleeping positions, parents should also pay attention to the dangers of second and third-hand smoke, which have also been associated with SIDS, he said.

From 2013 to 2017, one to two out of every 10,000 infants died from SIDS, the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Department of Statistics said.

In 2017, there were 23 cases of SIDS, the department said, adding that SIDS is one of the top 10 causes of death among infants.

The Taiwan Pediatric Association has published guidelines to prevent SIDS on its Web site.

Children under the age of one should always sleep on their backs, the association said, citing recommendations made by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Parents in the US and Europe used to be advised to place their infants on their stomachs, because during World War II and the Korean War, medics found that unconscious soldiers were more likely to choke to death on their vomit when they slept on their backs, sources said.

However, the advice was abandoned after research showed that laying infants on their stomachs led to higher rates of SIDS, they said.