Price of trash bags in New Taipei City to match Taipei

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The price of government-certified trash bags in New Taipei City would be lowered to match prices in Taipei in May at the earliest, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said yesterday.

Hou made the remarks at a meeting with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) at Taipei City Hall to discuss cooperation between the two cities.

The price of the trash bags would be reduced from NT$0.4 per liter capacity to NT$0.36 per liter, Hou said, adding that people would be able to use bags purchased in either city to throw away trash in the other city starting on May 1 at the earliest.

“The two cities are directly connected to each other, so if the trash bags can be unified and sold for the same price, then New Taipei City residents who work in Taipei can buy them at their workplace,” he said.

“Taipei residents who work in New Taipei City can also purchase them at their convenience,” he added.

Hou said that the price of trash bags could not be lowered due to costs, so he discussed the issue with the New Taipei City Department of Environmental Protection and came up with a subsidy scheme to have the city government absorb the difference.

When asked about their discussion on the proposed Tambei Expressway project, a 5.4km road to link New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水) to Taipei’s Guandu (關渡) area, and concerns about the project causing traffic congestion, Ko said that traffic infrastructure involves many professional evaluations that should be dealt with by experts.

The Taipei City Government’s main concern is for a majority of its residents to be happy about the infrastructure, he added.

Ko denied a claim that he agreed to share the project’s cost with the New Taipei City Government to gain the approval of New Taipei City residents.

“It is not that I want to pay for them, but I do not want to haggle over construction costs,” he said, adding that he would hate to argue over the cost of every kilometer of road and delay the project’s progress, adding that he only asks that the construction is done properly.

Ko said the two mayors also discussed cooperating on drug prevention, because Hou was a police officer and he was a doctor, so they both view drug abuse as a serious problem, which they can work more closely to tackle.