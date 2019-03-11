Polish office hosts film festival first time in Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

The Polish Office in Taipei is holding a Polish Film Festival for the first time to deepen bilateral cultural exchanges and create more opportunities for cooperation.

The seven-day festival at Eslite Art House in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義), which is to run through Thursday, would screen seven films selected by the Polish Filmmakers Association.

Polish director Jacek Bromski, who is visiting Taiwan for the festival, said that Poland has since last year been holding film festivals in different countries, such as the US, Canada, Brazil, Japan, China, Vietnam and New Zealand, to commemorate the centenary of Poland’s independence.

The idea is to introduce more people to Polish history, and the best way to get to know a country is by watching movies, Bromski said.

Hopefully the festival will become an annual event and give Taiwanese an opportunity to learn about Polish art and culture, Polish Office in Taipei Director-General Maciej Gaca said.

The movies to be screened at the festival are The Promised Land (1975), The Pianist (2002), Ashes and Diamonds (1958), Man of Marble (1977), Volhynia (2016), Nights and Days (1975) and Warsaw 44 (2014), the office said on Facebook.

Bromski would also visit the Ministry of Culture and the Taipei Film Commission to promote bilateral cooperation.

There are many excellent filmmakers in Taiwan and he hopes Polish audiences will also have the opportunity to enjoy Taiwanese productions, Bromski said, adding that a large-scale film festival being planned for September in Poland intends to screen seven Taiwanese films.

The organizers are waiting for Taiwan to provide a short list to select from, Bromski said.