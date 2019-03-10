Indecision delaying ‘Twin Towers’ project, Ko says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said that the Taipei Twin Towers (台北雙子星) development project is being hindered because the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission cannot clearly determine whether the successful bidder is a Chinese-funded company.

Ko made the remark in an address to Taipei City Government department heads.

“The good or bad of a government head is judged upon whether he or she is willing to be responsible, daring to say: ‘I am responsible for [the decision],’” he said.

“Often, politicians do not dare to take responsibility because they are afraid of being doubted,” Ko said. “Why are they being doubted? Because they lack credibility.”

“If it is Chinese-funded, then it is, if it is not, then it is not — just tell us,” Ko said.

Even though the city government is about to sign a contract with the successful bidder, no one at the commission dares to make a decision, he said, adding that the commission only says it must discuss the issue with the Mainland Affairs Council and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Taipei City Government’s most important asset is that it is the team with the best credibility among local governments, Ko said.

Citing controversial major construction projects in the city that were plagued with scandals, such as the MeHAS City (美河市) urban renewal project, Syntrend Creative Park (三創園區) project and Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (松菸文創) project, and were often discussed in political talk shows when he first ran for mayor in 2014, Ko said there has been no similar case in the past four years.

Ko said there is hardly anything to criticize about the Taipei Twin Towers project, because the procedures are open to the public and the meeting reports are all published on the Internet.

The Taipei Department of Rapid Transit Systems announced in December last year that the consortium of Hong Kong-based Nan Hai Development Ltd (南海發展) and Malaysian property developer Malton Berhad was the most favored for the Taipei Twin Towers project, and that it planned to sign a contract with both firms this month.

The commission does not only have to review whether the investing company is Chinese-funded, it must also review any possible negative effects on national security, public order, national health and other aspects, a commission official said.

The case was received on Jan. 25, but the investors only handed in the complete application information on March 4, the official said, adding that the commission had already asked the city government, the Mainland Affairs Council, the National Security Bureau and other departments to review the case.

Additional reporting by Lin Ching-hua