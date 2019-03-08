German sees Taiwan as key to Chinese publishing

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

Understanding Taiwan is a prerequisite for understanding China, the greater historical context of East Asia and what future holds for the region, German sinologist and translator Thilo Diefenbach said in an interview with the Central News Agency on Tuesday.

Diefenbach is best known for editing Kriegsrecht: Neue Literatur aus Taiwan, a German-language anthology of Taiwanese literature writing during the Martial Law era that was published in 2017.

He is now working with the National Museum of Taiwan Literature in Tainan as a resident translator.

Diefenbach said he is grateful to the museum for arranging for him to attend a series of conferences and workshops that enabled him to discover topics in Taiwanese literature he had not been aware of.

With its freedom of speech and of the press, Taiwan is the center for publication for the global community of Chinese-language writers, he said, adding that he sometimes refers to himself as a Taiwanologist.

He said he is now working on a book of translations of classical poems written in Taiwan since the times of Ming Dynasty warlord Cheng Cheng-kung (鄭成功, also known as Koxinga).

He is also planning to write a history of Taiwanese literature for a German academic audience, which would touch upon the oral literary traditions of the Aborigines, including during Koxinga’s times through the Japanese colonial era and perhaps to modern times.

In Germany, no history of Taiwanese literature had been published and very few sinologists study the subject, he said, adding that his works are intended to fill a gap in the German awareness of global literature.

The book would take a different approach than the traditional German approach of seeing Taiwanese literature from the perspective of Chinese literary history, he said.

He also decided not to organize the book by era, but in a way that reflects Taiwanese agency and the works that were important to the development of a Taiwanese literature, he said.

Diefenbach said the visibility of Taiwanese literature in Germany is low and he hopes that there will be a Taiwanese author who will one day generate international interest.

Taiwanese literature has become preoccupied with the themes of loneliness, alienation and “losers” in subcultures, with writing seen an instrument of escapism, he said.

“There is nothing negative per se about authors being absorbed in personal daily lives and building their personal little words. However, such ways of thinking are becoming the social mainstream and I find this is a disturbing development,” he said.