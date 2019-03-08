Man raising awareness with last tour of Taiwan

By Chen Yen-ting and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

After already having walked around Taiwan three times, Lin Tzu-chi (林子期), a 34-year-old Pingtung County resident who has been battling spinocerebellar ataxia for seven years, on Tuesday set off on what he is calling his “farewell ceremony” and “final journey around the island.”

Lin’s father passed away when he was three years old. His mother remarried and he was raised by his grandparents.

With the help of private organizations and government support, he paid for a college degree, he said.

However, he was diagnosed with the rare disorder the year he turned 27, just as his career was about to take off, Lin said, adding that it hit him hard, as he had wanted to make money to support his grandparents.

He said he attempted suicide three times, but his faith, friends and family gradually led him out of the darkness.

Lin began his latest journey with a send-off from pastors Kao Ying-mao (高英茂) and Lin Pei-yu (林佩玉), as well as others from his church in his hometown, Sinyuan Township (新園).

His energy has declined, so he would not walk the entire way on the 41-day trip and would use public transportation, Lin Tzu-chi said.

Due to his condition, he walks “like a penguin,” he said.

The disorder affects his balance and could put him in a “vegetative state” while his thoughts are still clear, he said, describing the situation as being like “a soul trapped inside a body.”

Lin Tzu-chi made his first trip around the nation in 2012, which he considers the year of his “rebirth.”

After he completed the trip, he said he bought a cake to celebrate and prayed that his life would begin anew.

Afterward, he began writing essays and poetry and publishing them on the Internet.

Composer Cheng Chih-jen (鄭智仁) used one of his poems in a song he wrote for him titled Let us Cherish this Fate (就讓我們珍惜這份緣).

Encouraged by the song and his friends, Lin Tzu-chi began giving speeches about the power of love.

He also wrote a book titled Love, Makes Life Different (愛，讓生命不一樣), about his previous trips, which he made in three consecutive years.

At the end of last year, he recorded an eponymous album in which he sings 10 of his poems.

If the time comes for him to move into a nursing home, at least he experienced the kindness of those who helped him during his trips, he said, adding that those memories would stay with him until his final breath.

Although there is not much he is able to give back to society, at least he can use his trip to raise awareness about rare disorders, and make more people aware that there are people in every corner of the world working hard to enrich their lives, Lin Tzu-chi said.

He has set up a Facebook page to document and share updates about his journey.

On this trip, Lin Tzu-chi said he hopes to spend time with his friends and to express his gratitude to them.

He will also be performing 10 of his poems, a selection of 25 inspirational songs and 10 songs he wrote himself in different cities and counties.

Those who encounter him are welcome to stop and listen to these “songs of life,” and to use the opportunity to learn about rare disorders, Lin Tzu-chi said.