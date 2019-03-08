Han to visit Boston, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley next month

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) is to visit the US for nine days next month, with stops in Boston, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley, his office announced yesterday.

According to a tentative itinerary provided by the office, the trip is to take place from April 10 to April 18, and Han is scheduled to give a speech at Harvard University and Stanford University on April 11 and April 15 respectively.

Han decided to make the trip after five Harvard professors, during a visit to Kaohsiung in January, invited him to visit the school for exchanges, the office said.

Stanford University also invited Han to share with its students his experiences governing Kaohsiung and his visions for the city, it added.

The mayor’s visits to Boston, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley are to promote investment and business opportunities for Kaohsiung, the office said.

“Mayor Han also plans to visit the high-tech industry to learn more about venture capital investment and the trends of a new economic era, in the hopes of raising Kaohsiung’s international profile and to welcome the world to participate in the city’s upcoming development,” the office said.

The Monte Jade Global Science and Technology Association has agreed to assist in organizing Han’s activities in California, including his plan to attend the association’s economic forum on April 16.

Separately yesterday, Kaohsiung Information Bureau Director-General Anne Wang (王淺秋) urged the public to refrain from spreading false information, after some netizens alleged that Han had only worked five days between Feb. 17 and Wednesday, spending the rest of his time either traveling abroad, drinking or on leave.

“Since his inauguration, Han has worked tirelessly on weekdays and weekends to make the city better,” Wang said.

He has only asked for one day of personal leave, two hours off and four hours of sick leave since he took office on Dec. 25 last year, she said.

His trip to Singapore and Malaysia last month was for work, she added.