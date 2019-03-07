Lanyu residents warn tourists about traditions, taboos

Staff writer, with CNA

As the flying fish season begins, residents of Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) are reminding tourists to be aware of local traditions and taboos.

The most common mistakes tourists make are touching and taking pictures of fishing boats, as well as entering private gardens to look at fish laid out to dry in the sun, Lan An Cultural and Educational Foundation chief executive officer Maraos said on Tuesday.

Such behaviors are considered taboo by the Tao people and are believed to bring bad luck to fishermen, he said, adding that tourists should not enter local residents’ houses or take pictures of them without asking.

Some of the pavilions on the island are private and not for tourists’ use, he said.

While most older Tao do not speak Mandarin, tourists can ask other locals to help translate if they need to communicate with them, Maraos said.

Flying fish season, the peak tourist period for the island, began earlier this month after all six Tao communities last month completed the Mivanwa ritual to pray for a bountiful fishing season.

The island welcomes tourists from around the world to visit during the four-month fishing season, but cultural differences between local communities and travelers sometimes lead to misunderstanding and conflicts, Maraos said.

To prepare for the annual influx of tourists, he has created a video and thousands of pamphlets about local traditions and taboos.

The video introduces local life, traditional festivals and taboos, Maraos said, adding that the foundation hopes to preserve and promote the island’s unique cultures.

The video can be watched on the foundation’s Web site and Facebook page.