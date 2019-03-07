CDC to get flu updates from WHO conference

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday said that it would try to contact specialists who attended a WHO-organized vaccines conference in Beijing on Feb. 21 to acquire the latest flu-related information, as Taiwanese delegates could not attend due to “political reasons.”

The Ministry of Health and Welfare did not have enough time to send delegates to the concluding meeting of the WHO Consultation and Information Meeting on the Composition of Influenza Virus Vaccines for Use in the 2019-2020 Northern Hemisphere Influenza Season, because it did not receive an invitation until 1am on the day of the meeting.

Although Taiwan is not a member of the WHO, its delegates have since 2014 been invited as observers at the annual meeting to decide WHO-recommended virus vaccines for the northern hemisphere.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Chiu Tai-yuan (邱泰源) and Chen Ching-min (陳靜敏), along with Taiwan Medical Association executive director Chou Ching-ming (周慶明) and National Taiwan University Hospital Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases director Huang Li-min (黃立民), yesterday told a news conference that Taiwanese’s right to healthcare should not be suppressed.

Healthcare has no borders and Taiwan has high-quality healthcare services, medical skills and vaccine research and development capabilities, which can contribute to global healthcare efforts, Chiu said.

The flu vaccination rate in Taiwan is about 25 percent, proving that the nation has been putting much effort in flu prevention, Chou said.

Taiwan last year attracted more than 11 million foreign visitors, so the WHO should not neglect the nation and let it become a loophole in the global disease prevention network.

Taiwan has consistently received invitations to similar meetings only about 12 days in advance, which is disrespectful, Huang said.

Taiwan has expertise in disease monitoring and analysis and is also in an important location close to China, from which new virus strains can easily be imported, so there should not be any loopholes in global disease prevention, he added.

The biggest concern about flu viruses is the fear that they would evolve into a pandemic strain, which would not be limited to a single country, he said, adding that if the nation has insufficient information about the latest flu starin, the health risks can affect everyone.

Although the recommended vaccines are published on the WHO’s Web site, delegates who attend the meeting can listen to reports about predicted flu trends and discuss with WHO officials or specialists the latest flu-related information, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said.