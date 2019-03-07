Wu to speak in Los Angeles on the Indo-Pacific

Staff writer, with CNA

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) has been invited to speak in Los Angeles on Monday about Taiwan’s possible role in the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The ministry in August last year said it would propose ideas in response to the US’ Indo-Pacific initiative, after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned the importance of Washington’s partnership with Taipei in a speech about the strategy.

Wu has accepted the invitation from the Los Angeles World Affairs Council to speak at a luncheon titled “Taiwan: An Enduring Partner with the US in the Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” the ministry said.

Wu is to discuss Taipei’s leadership in calling for like-minded nations to work together to safeguard freedom and democracy, the council said.

He is also to talk about the government’s New Southbound Policy and discuss the history, importance and future of the Taiwan Relations Act, enacted 40 years ago to maintain relations between Taiwan and the US after then-US president Jimmy Carter broke formal diplomatic ties with Taipei and recognized Beijing, it said.

Founded in 1954, the council is the Los Angeles office of the World Affairs Councils of America, a non-profit, non-partisan organization that arranges events with international themes.

It has hosted eight US presidents and more than 250 heads of state and governments from around the world.

In March 2013, former minister of foreign affairs David Lin (林永樂) also spoke in Los Angeles at the invitation of the council.