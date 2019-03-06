Philippines pledges help for students

Staff writer, with CNA

The de facto Philippine embassy yesterday pledged to send staff to help Philippine students who said they faced abusive conditions while on a work-study program.

“We are hoping that this is just an isolated case in an otherwise noble and efficient program of the local government to promote people-to-people exchanges between Taiwan and the Philippines,” Manila Economic and Cultural Office Chairman and Resident Representative Angelito Banayo said in a statement.

The statement came after three students from the Philippines on Monday accused an employment agency and university of subjecting them to abusive conditions during their work-study program.

The students — identified only as Raymark, Trixie and Joel — said they were among 52 students enrolled in a work-study program at Yu Da University of Science and Technology in Miaoli County who had to work 40 hours per week at a tile manufacturing facility, double the maximum 20 hours per week legally allowed in such a program.

The Ministry of Education has promised to investigate and said that it would forbid the school from recruiting foreign students if found responsible.

In the statement, Banayo said that the office would work with the ministry on the case, and he thanked local education authorities for upholding and protecting the rights of Philippine students in Taiwan.

“Our priority now is to secure the victims and provide them with the necessary assistance in accordance with local laws,” Banayo said.

The office represents the interests of the Philippines in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic relations.