After decline, mitten crabs lay eggs in eastern rivers

By Wang Chun-chi / Staff reporter

Mitten crabs, who have been disappearing due to overfishing and changes to their habitat, have been found laying eggs in rivers in eastern Taiwan, showing that local environmental conditions have improved, the Forestry Bureau’s Hualien Forest District Office said on Saturday.

The endemic Eriocheir formosa species used to live in rivers on the east coast from Yilan County’s Toucheng Township (頭城) to Pingtung County’s Manjhou Township (滿洲), the office said.

The crabs were often seen in the Jialang River (加塱溪) in Hualien’s Fongbin Township (豐濱), but have become scarce over the past few years, with only experienced crabbers able to find them, said Wang Ming-yuan (王明源), a local Amis community elder.

Environmental changes might explain the reduction in their number, Wang said.

The office last year commissioned a survey of ecological changes along the Jialang River, which reported the mitten crabs’ return, office director Yang Jui-fen (楊瑞芬) said.

Adult mitten crabs can lay 80,000 to 170,000 eggs and move from rivers to the ocean to release them, Yang said.

After hatching, the larvae move back to the rivers, where the water is cleaner, she said.

However, construction work at the mouth of the Jialang has made it difficult for larvae to return to upstream areas, while overfishing has also contributed to the decline, she added.

The discovery of mitten crabs with eggs proves the importance of restoring river ecosystems, while construction across rivers should be done with an awareness of animal habitats, Yang said.

Mitten crabs like to stay in rivers with diverse conditions, such as forests, moss and ferns, and sufficient sunlight, which provide an ecosystem that supplies sufficient food, the office said.