Communities to be compensated over live-fire exercises

By Lo Tien-pin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

To compensate for the inconvenience that might be caused by live-fire exercises planned throughout Taiwan this year, the Ministry of National Defense has set aside NT$366 million (US$11.89 million) for improvements to civilian facilities near military bases, it said on Friday.

The ministry last month announced that the Han Kuang military exercise this year is to include joint live-fire drills at Pingtung County’s Manfeng Firing Base to practice defense against amphibious landings.

Live-fire drills are necessary to train troops, but invariably affect the lives and living quality of nearby residents, the ministry said.

That is why all three branches of the armed forces and the Armament Bureau each year distribute funds among the counties that are most affected by that year’s exercises, the ministry said.

In this year’s defense budget, the army’s budget for civilian subsidies is the biggest, at NT$218 million, while the air force comes in second with NT110 million, the navy has reserved NT$28 million and the Armament Bureau NT$10 million.

Of the 12 counties that are to receive funding, Pingtung County — where recipients include Checheng (車城) and Hengchun (恆春) townships — takes first place with NT$96 million and Tainan is second, with NT$40 million, the ministry said.

Pingtung is home to the Joint Operations Training Base Command, Manfeng Firing Base, Anti-Air Weaponry Training Base and other facilities.