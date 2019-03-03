Wang slams KMT primary ambiguity

By Chen Yun / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) yesterday expressed discontent over what he said was party headquarters’ flip-flopping on the party’s presidential primary.

The KMT on Wednesday said that it would choose a presidential candidate based on a combination of public opinion polls and party member votes, with the results weighed 70 percent and 30 percent respectively.

However, KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) on Friday said that the party would not rule out directly picking a candidate in a “second round” to increase its chances of winning next year’s elections.

KMT headquarters’ indecision is “strange and laughable,” said Wang, who is this week to launch his bid for the party’s nomination.

Leaving open the possibility of hand-picking a candidate would make party members less likely and negatively affect party unity, he said.

It is understandable that there are different views within the party, but now that a majority of party members has agreed on primary rules, it is time for members to cooperate and put aside their differences, Wang said.

He added that he had long refrained from commenting on the decisionmaking process for primary rules to avoid sowing discord in the party and has always respected the party’s system.

When asked whether Wu is a “cunning strategist,” Wang chuckled and said: “I have no idea.”

Separately yesterday, Wu said that the KMT, like any other party, has only one goal, which is to win the presidential election.

“Are we playing to lose? Even if there is only a slim chance, should we not prepare for it by leaving the option of drafting open?” Wu said.

Every political party should prepare for that “outside chance,” he said, adding that he hoped the KMT would not have to resort to rescinding its nomination of a candidate again.

Meanwhile, Wang has published a set of animated stickers for the Line messaging app on Facebook.

The animated stickers include depictions of Wang saying “Go with the flow,” “Is someone pulling a prank?” and “Be happy,” as well as rolling his eyes and saying “next question.”

Wang, who served as legislative speaker from 1999 to 2016, said that he decided to release the stickers because his aides said it would increase his visibility among young people.

The phrases are “peaceful,” because he believes that people should treat others with respect and empathy, and should avoid strong language or altercations, he said.

New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), another KMT presidential hopeful, last month also launched Line stickers featuring himself.

Chu’s campaign team said that the stickers were created by his supporters.