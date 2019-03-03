Students raising funds for Taiwanese film festival in Berlin

By Rachel Lin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwanese students in Germany are raising funds to hold a Taiwan-centric film festival in Berlin.

Tentatively scheduled for May, the Taiwan Film Festival Berlin would screen six Taiwanese films: Father (紅盒子); Kano ; Hang In There, Kids (只要我長大); Alifu, the Prince/ss, (阿莉芙); Black Bear Forest (黑熊森林); and The Great Buddha Plus (大佛普拉斯), organizers Impression x Taiwan said yesterday.

The movies were chosen to spark dialogue and inspire the audience to think about the ethnicities, genders, social identities and species that comprise Taiwan, they said.

At the conclusion of each film, the audience could participate in a 30 minute question-and-answer session with the director via Skype, the organizers said, adding that the director of Father, Yang Li-chou (楊力州), is expected to attend in person

Audience members would be served Taiwanese snacks and refreshments such as tapioca tea, savory rice cakes (碗粿) and pineapple cakes, they added.

Three Taiwanese students last year founded Impression x Taiwan — which relies on donations and volunteers — to organize the festival, they said.

The festival, which screened four dramas and three documentaries over the summer, was hailed as a success and generated a lot of interest, but organizing it was difficult, with many doubting they could pull it off, they said.

Most volunteers were Taiwanese students or Taiwanese-German immigrants, as well as tourists visiting Berlin, the organizers said.

Some volunteers came from other parts of Europe or the US, and were not even Taiwanese, they said.

The Ministry of Culture and Munich-based tourism company A-Li-Shan Reisen are funding 56 percent of the festival this year, with the remainder expected to come from donations on the crowdfunding platform FlyingV, they said.

The crowdfunding goal is NT$252,000, of which NT$56,190 has been raised, they added.