Taichung airport expansion to bump up departing flights by 36 percent, CAA says

Staff writer, with CNA

Taichung International Airport yesterday inaugurated seven new flight aprons, which would increase the number of departing flights by 36 percent during peak hours, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said.

With a budget of NT$280 million (US$9.1 million), construction of the aprons began in 2016 to ease traffic at the airport, which had 11 aprons at the time, the agency said.

With the completion of the seven new aprons, the airport now has more space to park aircraft overnight, which means that the number of departing flights from 7am to 9am is likely to increase from 11 to 15 daily, the agency said.

Efforts are continuing to expand the airport, the main gateway to central Taiwan, which handled a record 2.63 million passengers last year and saw a 16.1 percent increase in travelers on international routes, it said.

Additional upgrades to the domestic terminal are expected to boost its capacity from 2.9 million passengers per year to 3.69 million, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said at the ceremony, without giving a time frame.

By 2035, the airport would be able to handle 10 million passengers, he said, adding that the expansion plan includes new taxiways.

The airport serves several domestic destinations, as well as international destinations such as Tokyo, Okinawa, Bangkok, Manila, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh and Phnom Penh, the agency said.