Agency to release third exonerations list

Staff writer, with CNA

A total of 1,056 people who were killed or unjustly convicted in a brutal crackdown during the 228 Massacre in 1947 are expected to be exonerated, the Transitional Justice Commission said in a statement on Monday.

The commission said that it would today release a list of the latest round of exonerations, which is to be posted on the official Web sites of the commission and the Executive Yuan.

Of the people to be exonerated, 70 were potential victims of the massacre and were listed by the 228 Memorial Foundation as eligible for government compensation.

The 228 Incident refers to protesters being shot by security personnel on Feb. 28, 1947, at the Governor-General’s Office in Taipei (now the Executive Yuan building).

That was followed by a crackdown that continued into May that year, which left an estimated 18,000 to 28,000 people dead, many of them members of the intellectual elite, government figures showed.

According to recently unearthed historical documents, many more people might have been killed in the Incident or during the subsequent crackdown, the commission said, adding that the families of potential victims could apply for compensation from the foundation based on relevant documents and historical research reports.

The commission said that it has listed a total of 3,831 exonerations in three rounds, including people who were killed in the Incident and those who were wrongly convicted of espionage or sedition during the Martial Law era, including the period of suppression of political dissidents known as the White Terror following the Incident.