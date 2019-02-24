Nantou hotel gains global sustainability certificate

Staff writer, with CNA

A hotel in Nantou County is the first in Taiwan to gain Global Sustainable Tourism Criteria approval, a benchmark for sustainability in travel, the Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration said on Friday.

The Footprint Inn in Jiji Township (集集) provides sustainable toiletries in all of its guest rooms and uses energy-saving lights, as well as solar and heat-pump systems, it says on its Web site.

The accommodation was certified on Jan. 17.

It applied for certification after Control Union, a Dutch firm accredited by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, in October last year held a workshop to introduce the program to Nantou County hotels.

The workshop introduced sustainable practices, including the promotion of green tourism through sustainable tourism certification, the office said.

Office head Hung Wei-hsin (洪維新) said that Nantou is working toward sustainable development and plans to participate in international certification programs to promote sustainable development.

The aim is to promote tourism to Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), Hung said.