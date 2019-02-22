Marriage Equality: EU office head welcomes marriage bill

Staff writer, with CNA

The EU yesterday welcomed the Executive Yuan’s unveiling on Wednesday of draft act on same-sex marriage and said it hoped that LGBTI rights in Taiwan would continue to advance.

European Economic and Trade Office (EETO) Head Madeleine Majorenko said on Facebook that she “welcomes the draft act on same-sex marriage proposed by the Executive Yuan, and looks forward to the continuous advancement of LGBTI rights in Taiwan.”

“Though it is already one week after Valentine’s Day, Ms Majorenko would still like to wish everyone a Happy Valentine’s and that all shall be well, Jill shall have Jill,” a play of words on the English saying “all shall be well, Jack shall have Jill,” the EETO wrote.

Officially titled the “enforcement act of Judicial Yuan Interpretation No. 748,” the bill is the first in Taiwan to be named after a constitutional interpretation to avoid causing disputes between supporters and opponents of same-sex marriage.

The bill was drafted in line with a ruling by the Council of Great Justices on May 24, 2017, in which the judges said that the prohibition of same-sex marriage is unconstitutional.

Following the passage on Nov. 24 last year of a referendum that said that the the Civil Code should not be amended to allow marriages between people of the same sex, the Cabinet decided to create a special separate draft bill to legalize same-sex unions, which is expected to be enacted by May 24.