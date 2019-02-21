Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

PUBLIC HEALTH

MOFA calls for inclusion

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday urged the WHO to include Taiwan in its push for universal health coverage. “The 23 million people of #Taiwan have no access to the World Health Organization,” the ministry said in a tweet. “Sadly, they were never even given a choice. As #WorldHealthDay looms large, we remind @WHO that #HealthForAll can only be achieved with #AllHands-OnDeck. #TaiwanCanHelp.” The ministry also retweeted a WHO statement that was made earlier in the day to address the issue of universal healthcare. “Millions of people still have no access at all to health care,” the WHO said in its tweet. “Millions more are forced to choose between health care & other daily expenses such as food, clothes & even a home. That is why WHO is focusing on universal health coverage for this year’s #WorldHealthDay.” World Health Day, a global health awareness day, is celebrated annually on April 7.

EDUCATION

Study in Taiwan event held

The Taiwan Education Center Philippines and St Paul University Quezon City on Monday held an event to encourage the school’s students and faculty to study in Taiwan. Taipei Economic and Cultural Office Secretary of Education Lee Cheng-han (李政翰) briefed attendees on the nation’s higher-education system and quality of instruction. Whether students want to develop academically or develop practical skills, Taiwan can provide appropriate courses, Lee said, adding that scholarships for doctoral studies are available. Funded by the Ministry of Education, the center was set up in 2017 to partner with Philippine universities and promote Chinese-language learning. It also offers training courses for local Chinese-language instructors.