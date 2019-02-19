Prognosis not good for 260-year-old tree

By Yan Hung-chun and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An ailing 260-year-old tree in Cingshueiyan Temple in Changhua County’s Shetou Township (社頭) is being given drip infusion treatment, as county officials and temple caretakers try to save the ancient Taiwan red pine.

Before the Lunar New Year holiday, the caretakers noticed that the tree’s needles were turning yellow, temple head Chen Ching-fu (陳慶福) said on Tuesday last week.

The tree, believed to be the tallest of its kind in Taiwan, is treasured by locals because its shape resembles a dragon rearing into the sky, Chen said.

The county government is obligated to help save the tree, as its great height, age and historical significance qualify it for special protection under the county’s tree conservation ordinance, he said.

Two decades ago, before the ordinance was implemented, a buyer offered NT$30 million (US$972,668 at the current exchange rate) for the tree, he said, adding that the temple refused, not wishing to part with the tree that had become a guardian.

Agricultural officials said the tree is afflicted with pine wilt nematodes, rather than the more common brown root rot, he said.

The tree is being treated with an infusion of fungus that preys on roundworms, and the larvae and cocoons of pine sawyers via pressurized drips, he said.

Despite early discovery, the infection has progressed and the prognosis is grim, Chen said, adding: “Whether the tree lives or dies is up to the gods at this point.”