Doctor warns against muscle loss

People leading a sedentary lifestyle could lose muscle mass every decade after they turn 30, a physiatrist said, urging people to take measures against sarcopenia — the degenerative loss of skeletal muscle mass quality and strength associated with aging.

Tang Chu-wen (鄧筑文), an attending physician in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Taipei City Hospital’s Yangming branch, said that people with sarcopenia have a higher risk of decline in physical function, incident falls and fall-related injuries.

Physically inactive people could start losing muscle mass after age 30 and develop symptoms that diminish the quality of life in their 60s or 70s, she said, adding that aside from aging, sarcopenia can also be caused by endocrine disorders, such as a high degree of insulin resistance.

Two important indicators of sercopenia are slow walking speed — less than 0.8m per second — and a weak grip — less than 18kg in women and less than 26kg in men — she said, adding that people with either symptom should undergo a physical examination to screen for muscle mass loss.

Simple indicators for diagnosing possible sarcopenia in elderly people include whether they can cross a four-lane road during a green light, whether they can wring a towel dry and whether they can circle the thickest part of their calf with their index finger and thumb, which could point to possible muscle mass loss, she added.

Although sarcopenia is a natural consequence of aging, people can prevent or even reverse muscle loss with proper exercise and nutrition, Tang said.