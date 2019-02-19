Canadian envoy seeks to raise his nation’s visibility

Staff writer, with CNA

Canadian Trade Office in Taipei Executive Director Jordan Reeves said he is working to raise his nation’s profile among Taiwanese, as he visited the Taipei offices of the Central News Agency yesterday.

Meeting with CNA president Chang Jui-chang (張瑞昌) and editor-in-chief Jay Chen (陳正杰), Reeves said Canada is one of the nations that support Taiwan’s international participation in global organizations, and that Canada and Taiwan have maintained close exchanges in investment and trade, technology and people-to-people ties.

The two-way exchanges have been deeply rooted for decades, as there are about 60,000 Canadian passport holders in Taiwan and as many as 200,000 people of Taiwanese origin living in Canada, while Taiwan is Canada’s 12th-largest trading partner and its fifth-biggest in Asia, he said.

However, Canada’s visibility and profile in Taiwan is low compared with that of other countries, which is why he has made raising his nation’s profile and visibility one of his priorities, he said.

The priority for the Canadian Trade Office this year is to see an increase in bilateral investment, especially more investment in Taiwan by Canadian companies that specialize in artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, following the launch of the Canadian Technology Accelerator in Taipei last year, he said.

Another major area of cooperation would be exchanges between indigenous peoples, he said.

The office signed a memorandum of understanding with the Council of Aboriginal Affairs, the predecessor to the Council of Indigenous Peoples, in 1998 and renewed it in 2008, working on initiatives in the fields of culture, education, policy, health and economic development.

Chang told Reeves that he supported highlighting Canada’s presence in Taiwan, noting that many Taiwanese do not know that 19th-century missionary George Mackay was Canadian.