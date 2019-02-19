Draft-age men to be given passports valid for 10 years

Staff writer, with CNA

The validity of passports for young men who have yet to perform their mandatory military service is being extended from five to 10 years, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

Republic of China (ROC) passports issued for men aged 19 to 36 who have yet to serve, or between 16 to 18 who are about to reach draft age, were valid for just five years to prevent young men from evading their compulsory service by traveling overseas.

The standard validity of an ROC passport is 10 years.

Draft-eligible males and those nearing draft age have long criticized the shorter timeframe, saying it has caused inconvenience.

Following years of consultations with the national defense and interior ministries, the law governing the validity of passports was amended on Wednesday last week, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Starting on April 15, all Taiwanese will receive passports with the same 10-year validity, except for draft-eligible males who are studying abroad, whose passports will remain valid for only three years, it said.