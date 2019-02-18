Pension reforms possible cause of police surplus: Ko

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The government’s pension reforms could be the cause of a surplus of police academy graduates that has been reported by local governments, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.

Local media on Saturday reported that Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) had brought up the issue with the Executive Yuan, saying that hiring the new officers would impose a financial burden on local governments.

The Taiwan Police College could reduce its enrollment or the central government could subsidize municipalities to offset personnel costs, Huang said.

The reports compared the situation to that faced by certified teachers, many of whom are now unable to find jobs.

There would be approximately 5,000 unemployed police officers if the six special municipalities refuse to hire new police college graduates, the reports said.

Commenting on the situation in Taipei, Ko yesterday said that before formulating a policy on the issue it would be necessary to conduct studies to predict how the situation might develop over the next 10 years.

The government’s pension reforms have prompted senior police officers to put off retirement, but at the same time, the annual intake of new cadets remains the same, he said.

“I think the National Police Agency should gather all local police departments to discuss the issue practically and determine how many police officers are really needed to maintain public and traffic safety,” Ko said.

The Cabinet is highly concerned about the issue, Executive Yuan spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka said.

There would not be a problem of unemployed police, as all those who have qualified as police officers would be hired in accordance with the law, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said, adding that their salaries and benefits would not be affected.