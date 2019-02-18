Illustrator Fifi Kuo earns Klaus Flugge Prize nomination

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese illustrator Fifi Kuo (郭飛飛) is among 20 nominees for this year’s Klaus Flugge Prize for the most exciting newcomer in children’s book illustrators.

Kuo, 29, was nominated for her debut picture book, I Can Fly, which was published in September last year, and tells the story of a little penguin who is jealous of birds that can fly.

It repeatedly tries to take to the sky, only to fall flat on its stomach. It is not until it falls into the ocean that the penguin realizes it belongs in the water, not the sky.

Kuo said she often tends to head down blind alleys, and the book was a reminder that most things have two sides and that one’s state of mind can change when things are seen from different angles.

The ￡5,000 (US$6,400) Flugge prize was established in 2016 to honor German-born Klaus Flugge, who moved to the US and later founded Andersen Press in London in 1976, naming it after Hans Christian Andersen.

The company specializes in picture books and children’s fiction, and Flugge launched the careers of several highly praised illustrators.

A shortlist of nominees is to be released at a ceremony in London on May 15, and the winner is to be announced on Sept. 11.

Flugge prize jury chair Julia Eccleshare said this year’s nominees represent a variety of styles.

“There are books that explore complex feelings or allow readers to work through their fears; and then there are those that will make them laugh out loud. Once again the list of illustrators is international, proof that illustration is a universal language,” she said.

Kuo’s next book, The Perfect Sofa, is due to be published in April.