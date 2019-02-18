First tickets for Dadan Island tours sell out in an hour

Staff writer, with CNA

The first batch of 150 tickets to visit Dadan Island (大膽) sold out within an hour of going on sale at 8:30am on Tuesday, the Kinmen County Tourism Department said.

The island, which is just 4km off the coast of Xiamen, China, is to be officially opened to tourism on March 1, after a trial run from July 26 to Oct. 31 last year drew just over 3,000 people.

Visitors would be capped at 150 per day and the tickets include a return ferry trip, electric shuttle bus rides and guide services.

Those wishing to visit the island must apply for a ticket 10 days ahead of their planned trip, the department said, adding that it is now accepting applications for March 1 to May 31.

Kinmen residents can buy tickets for NT$750, but others must pay NT$1,500.

Department Director Ting Chien-kang (丁健剛) said the county is not trying to make a profit, but simply promote Dadan, and there could be discounted tickets in the future for senior citizens, veterans and children.