Ministry issues ‘orange’ warning on travel to Haiti

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday issued an “orange” warning on travel to Haiti, its second-highest travel alert, amid continuing protests calling for the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

The ministry urged Taiwanese to avoid unnecessary travel to the nation’s Caribbean ally and asked those who need to visit to exercise extreme caution.

The ministry’s statement came after Canada on Saturday closed its embassy in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, and evacuated more than 100 of its citizens from the county.

Protesters are angry about skyrocketing inflation and corruption, especially the failure to prosecute an embezzlement linked to a multi-billion-US dollar Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.

The protests, which began on Feb. 7, have intensified since Wednesday, when demonstrators started burning tires, blocking roads and engaging in violent behavior, the ministry said in a statement.

At least seven people have been killed in the unrest, wire agency reports have said.

The ministry urged protesters and the Haitian government to engage in dialogue to resolve their differences and end the turmoil as soon as possible.

All Taiwanese expatriates and staff at the nation’s embassy are safe, the ministry said.

It uses a four-color code to indicate levels of alert for overseas travel, with red being the highest level, followed by orange, yellow and gray.

In the event of an emergency during a visit to Haiti, Taiwanese can request assistance from the nation’s embassy at (+509) 3113-4662 or ask their families to call the ministry’s toll-free 24-hour hotline in Taiwan — 0800-085-095, the ministry said.