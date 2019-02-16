Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SPORTS

Marathon has military theme

This year’s Kinmen Marathon weekend, which tomorrow is to culminate in half and full marathons, has a military theme, with army vehicles leading the runners and bringing up the rear, the Kinmen County Government said. The annual event, which expects to attract more than 8,000 runners from 19 countries this year, is to open with a 5km run today, and concludes with an 11.2km run and the marathons tomorrow, the municipality said. Samuel Mungara Kamiti of Kenya, last year’s men’s marathon champion, and Chen Ping-feng (陳秉豐) of Taiwan, last year’s men’s half-marathon winner, would be back this year to defend their titles, it said. The Kinmen Defense Command has thrown its support behind the event and would deploy light tactical wheeled vehicles to lead the runs and have military trucks follow the runners to pick up participants who are too slow or drop out, it added.

ASTRONOMY

Tuesday to see supermoon

Tuesday night, on the day of the Lantern Festival, is to see the biggest full moon of the year, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said on Thursday, adding that it would be a supermoon — when a full moon coincides with the celestial body’s closest approach to Earth in its monthly orbit. The moon will rise at about 5:29pm and be at its fullest at 11:54pm, museum assistant researcher Lee Chin (李瑾) said. It is the first time since 1900 that a supermoon will rise during the Lantern Festival and the next occurrence would not be until 2081, the museum said. Three full moons this year are categorized as supermoons, but Tuesday’s will be biggest, as the moon will be at its closest point to Earth this year, it said.

DIPLOMACY

Marshalls’ envoy meets Tsai

New Marshallese Ambassador to Taiwan Neijon Rema Edwards yesterday presented her credentials to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who welcomed Edwards and said that Taiwan is willing to work in various areas to establish a closer relationship with the Pacific ally and help create a path to sustainable development. Tsai said she is delighted at the progress in relations between Taiwan and the Marshall Islands over the past two years and hopes that ties between the nations would continue to expand. Marshallese President Hilda Heine has given strong support to Taiwan’s attempts at international participation and can see Taiwan’s determination to be a part of the international community, Tsai said. Edwards succeeds Frederick Muller, who served as ambassador to Taiwan from 2015 to last year. Taiwan and the Marshall Islands established diplomatic relations in 1998.

DIPLOMACY

Ministry apologizes over flag

The Ministry of Labor on Thursday apologized for placing the Philippine national flag upside-down on two advertisements at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. In a statement, the ministry said that the error was made on two light boxes in the airport’s arrival area that were advertising the official labor consultation hotline. The picture of the Philippine flag showed the blue and red stripes upside down, which indicates a state of war, the ministry said, apologizing to the Philippines for the error. The advertisements have since been replaced. The royal blue stripe on the upper half of the Philippine national flag symbolizes peace, truth and justice, but if the flag is turned upside down with the scarlet stripe for patriotism and valor on top, it suggests that the country is in a state of war, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.