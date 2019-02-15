Eight more flu-related deaths last week: CDC

Staff writer, with CNA

Flu season is still at a peak, with flu-related complications claiming eight lives last week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Tuesday.

During the Lunar New Year holiday from Feb. 2 to Sunday, 100,088 people received flu treatment at hospitals, Epidemic Intelligence Center Director Liu Ting-ping (劉定萍) said.

From Feb. 2 to Monday, 69 people developed severe flu complications, the majority of whom were older than 50, Liu said, adding that most were infected with the influenza A (H1N1) strain.

All eight people who died of flu-related causes were aged between 56 and 98, and had chronic diseases, she added.

The two youngest people with severe flu were aged two and four, and had not been vaccinated, CDC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said.

The two-year-old has been discharged from the hospital, while the four-year-old was still being treated, the centers said.

CDC Deputy Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said he expects the epidemic to ease by the end of the month.

CDC data showed that 475 people have developed severe flu complications since October last year, Lo said.

The flu season typically starts in October, escalates in November and peaks by the end of the year or around the Lunar New Year in late January to mid-February, the centers said.