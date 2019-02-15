Agricultural school class holds 50th reunion

By Su Fu-nan and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Members of the National Kangshan Agricultural and Industrial Vocational Senior High School class of 1968 on Monday gathered for their 50th reunion.

The institution formerly known as the Kangshan Agricultural School once had more than 5,000 students.

Located in Kaohsiung’s Gangshan District (岡山), the school was formerly divided into lower and upper divisions for elementary and junior-high school graduates.

The upper division was composed of departments for general agricultural studies, animal husbandry, gardening, forestry, agricultural home economics, food processing and other areas.

At the time, agricultural schools were dominated by men, said Yang Pi-tao (楊碧桃), who studied agricultural home economics at the school.

Only gardening and agricultural home economics courses were predominantly female, while food processing classes tended to be co-ed, she said.

The reunion attendees, most of whom are entering their 70s, were from the school’s 15th graduating class in general agricultural studies.

They met at the home of alumna Ho Li-ching (何麗清), who owns a winery in Kaohsiung’s Tianliao District (田寮).

Some were accompanied by their children and grandchildren.

Fifty-five students were enrolled in their year, but because the subject was difficult, only 36 graduated, alumnus Lai Kuo-hsing (賴國興) said.

Every day for six years, Lai took a bus from Zuoying District’s (左營) Caigong Road to Gangshan District to attend school, he said.

Due to his height — he is 175cm tall — he was elected head of the class and served as master of ceremonies for the school’s morning assembly for three years, he said.

Although their resources were limited, the classmates got along well, he said, adding that they would often share vegetables and eggs that their families had produced.

The classmates went their separate ways after graduation, with some joining farmers’ or irrigation associations, while others worked at CPC Corp, Taiwan, he said.

One classmate found success in the optoelectronics industry abroad, he added.