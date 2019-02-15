Heavy sentences given for logging

Staff writer, with CNA

Six people have been sentenced to the maximum possible three years and six months in prison for cutting down a protected tree species, the Taichung District Court said on Tuesday.

The men were charged in December 2016 for contravening the Forestry Act (森林法), after they were accused of felling and processing Taiwan cypress trees in the mountains of the city’s Heping District (和平), the court said.

The Taiwan cypress, which typically grows at altitudes of 1,300m to 2,800m, has considerable economic value as it is aromatic and insect-resistant.

Court documents said that the six men were part of an illegal logging ring that hired Vietnamese migrant workers to fell the protected trees, cut them into blocks and carry them to the road for transportation down the mountain.

In the group’s first operation on Dec. 9, 2016, 2.9876m2 of cypress timber, worth about NT$2.68 million (US$86,920), was illegally harvested, the court said.

They attempted another operation a week later on Dec. 13, but police arrested the six Taiwanese in charge, court documents said.

Police also seized 17 blocks of Taiwan cypress, which weighed 1.47kg and had an estimated market value of NT$1.65 million, the court said.

The court handed the six men prison terms ranging from one year and eight months to three years and six months, in addition to fines ranging from NT$18.16 million to NT$32 million.

The case can be appealed.