School curricula to cover animal ethics

By Rachel Lin and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

Lessons on animal ethics and protection are to be introduced into the national elementary and junior-high curricula within a year, the Ministry of Education said on Tuesday.

The announcement follows amendments to the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法) passed in December last year, which added Article 4-1, requiring “authorities at all levels” to “promote education and studies relevant to animal ethics and animal protection regulations to enhance public awareness about animal welfare,” and to “instill such knowledge through the 12-year basic education curriculum.”

Experts and academics at a meeting convened by K-12 Education Administration Director-General Peng Fu-yuan (彭富源) decided to incorporate animal protection into a pre-existing subject in the basic curriculum, such as environmental, life or character education, the agency said in a statement.

The agency is to compile teaching materials appropriate for students at the elementary, junior-high and high school levels, it added.

The materials would first explain the concept of animal protection before delving deeper into the subject using a variety of media, including animations and video, it said.

Preliminary materials, which are to be tested in schools, are expected to be ready by September, it said.

Corrections would be made in October and November, and the materials would be released to schools in December, it added.

The topic of animal protection covers many areas, including pets and animals bred for economic purposes, Peng said.

The public is becoming increasingly aware of animal rights and issues related to animal protection, he said, adding that there are different issues relating to different animals that require discussion.

The agency would prioritize the production of teaching materials related to animals closest to humans, and would later develop materials on other types of creatures, such as economic and performance animals, he said.