Ministry orders inspections after school fire

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Education yesterday issued an order for universities nationwide to conduct fire safety inspections of all their facilities and buildings within a week.

The order came after a fire on Wednesday at Chinese Culture University’s Da Dian Building. The Taipei Construction Management Office later discovered that the building’s seventh and eighth floors contravened construction regulations.

According to the Taipei Fire Department, the fire started on the fifth floor of the building, allegedly due to mishandling of a laser-cutting machine by two students, surnamed Chen (陳) and Lee (李), who were working on a project for their graduation exhibition in May.

The fire department said it is collecting samples from the scene, and would be interviewing students and faculty members to isolate the cause of the fire.

Sixteen students and faculty members were trapped in the fire and later evacuated, the department said, adding that two students had severe injuries and were sent to hospital.

Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) visited the hospitalized students on Wednesday evening.

Pan called on the university to help the students with anything required.

The ministry yesterday issued a statement saying that it had ordered universities to inspect the safety of students’ off-campus accommodation.

The ministry said it would decide how much responsibility the university should shoulder after the fire department released the results of its investigation.

Additional reporting by Chen En-hui