CDC warns MRT riders as measles case confirmed

By Lee I-chia / Staff Reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday confirmed a case of measles imported from the Philippines and advised people who came in contact with the man to watch for symptoms.

The patient, a Taiwanese businessman, last month visited Alabang, near Manila, the CDC said, adding that he developed a fever and sore throat after returning home and sought medical treatment on Feb. 2.

He developed rashes on Tuesday last week and again sought medical help the next day, when he was diagnosed with measles, the CDC said, adding that he came out of quarantine and was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

As the man traveled on Taipei’s MRT metropolitan rail system and visited several public spaces during the Lunar New Year holiday, when the disease was communicable, people who experience measles-like symptoms — fever, rhinitis, conjunctivitis (pink eye), coughing and rashes — should wear a mask and see a doctor, the CDC said.

A total of 127 people who came into direct contact with the man during the communicable period have been identified and are being monitored for symptoms until Feb. 27, it said.

There were 12 confirmed measles cases this year as of yesterday, of which nine were imported — five from the Philippines and four from Vietnam, the CDC said.

As of Saturday, Philippine health authorities had confirmed more than 4,300 cases of measles, including 70 deaths, this year, a 122 percent increase from a year earlier, it said.

A majority of cases were in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon Region, Luzon, Western Visayas and Northern Mindanao, the CDC added.

Cases of measles have also been confirmed in China, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and India, as well as a large-scale outbreak in Ukraine since last year, it said.

Venezuela and Brazil reported the most cases in South America, and 101 cases have been confirmed in the US, the CDC said.

It urged people to consult a doctor on whether they should get vaccinated with the mumps and rubella vaccine two to four weeks before they visit places where measles is spreading.