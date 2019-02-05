Amusement parks offer deals to draw in holiday crowd

By Hsiao Yu-hsin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Amusement parks across the nation have rolled out rebates and deals for special events to boost domestic tourism during the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday.

The Formosan Aboriginal Cultural Village in Taichung on Friday said that it has organized the only cherry blossom festival outside of Japan certified by the Japan Cherry Blossom Association.

The festival takes place from today to Feb. 28 and visitors can take the gondola to see the park’s 5,500 cherry trees, it said, adding that the flower season is to last until March 10.

Lihpao Land in Taichung said that it hopes the Lihpao International Circuit, a three-course race track which was completed in November, would draw visitors to the park.

The main circuit — a 3.5km-long, 23-curve affair with an 20m elevation difference built to the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile’s grade two standards — is cleared for purpose-built racers, supercars and sport cars, it said.

Additionally, the circuit has a cross-country track and is the only Commission Internationale de Karting-certified go-kart course in Taiwan, it said.

The E-Da Theme Park in Kaohsiung bills itself as the sole amusement park inspired by ancient Greece. It consists of three areas — the Parthenon, Santorini and Trojan Citadel — which at 15,000 ping (4,545m2) is the nation’s largest indoor amusement facility.

Leofoo Village Theme Park in Hsinchu this year has an Arabian-themed Sweet Charms Palace, a romantic outing for couples that is also family-friendly, it said.

The facility features bubble machines, kaleidoscopes and a 3m crystal ball, and stylists, princess gowns and parades are available for families with children, it said.