One dead after tour group hit by vehicle in Shanghai

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

One Taiwanese was killed and nine injured yesterday morning in a traffic accident in Shanghai, the Tourism Bureau said.

They were part of a 32-member Taiwanese group, including a guide, that had begun an eight-day Lion Travel tour to Shanghai on Saturday, the bureau said.

The accident happened at about 9am as the group was walking to a tourist attraction in Huangpu district, Lion Travel said in a statement.

A driver appeared to lose control of their car, which hit several pedestrians on a sidewalk, killing a 45-year-old man surnamed Wang (王) instantly, the agency said.

Three members of the group sustained serious injuries, including one who underwent surgery at a local hospital, while the other two suffered chest fractures and head injuries, it said.

Six people who suffered more minor injuries were treated at the hospital and released, it said.

Representatives from Lion Travel’s Shanghai office are handling the situation, and it has notified the victims’ families in Taiwan, the insurance company and the Travel Agent Association in Taiwan, the agency said.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has also instructed the Taiwan Strait Tourism Association’s Shanghai office to offer assistance to those affected by the accident.

Each member of the tour group has travel insurance covering the medical expenses at a hospital and accidental death, with the maximum compensations being NT$200,000 (US$6,505) and NT$2 million respectively, Lion Travel said.

Officials from the China National Tourism Administration and the Taiwan Affairs Office of Shanghai Municipal People’s Government have also offered their assistance, the agency said.

The vehicle’s driver, a resident of Shanghai, was arrested, the agency said, adding it would file civil and criminal lawsuits against him.

While the three seriously injured remain hospitalized, the rest of the group has chosen to continue the tour as planned, the travel agency said.