INTERVIEW: Public appreciates an open legislature, speaker says

Liberty Times (LT): Since assuming the position of speaker in 2016, you have endorsed motions for transparency and consultation with political parties, as well as the direct broadcast of legislative sessions. How have these reforms affected the public and the Legislative Yuan?

Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全): The public’s opinion of the Legislative Yuan had been low for a long time, primarily due to its sessions being considered “closed-door meetings.”

When I first took up the position, I promised the public that the Legislative Yuan would be open to Taiwanese, and that it should be a transparent and professional body.

People tend to have a bad opinion of what they cannot see or hear, so we started broadcasting the sessions live and the doors have remained open to the public so that people can see what it is going on.

From March 2016 to January 2017, 40 million viewers tuned in to watch the Legislative Yuan in session, indicating that the public places great importance on the sessions.

Viewing rates were lower in 2015, but last year, they soared to 12 million thanks to the 31 online outlets that collaborate with us.

LT: Over the past three years, the Legislative Yuan has attempted to render the office of speaker into a more neutral and impartial position. What do you think needs to be changed? What does the Legislative Yuan plan to reform next?

Su: In November 2016, Article 3 of the Organic Law of the Legislative Yuan (立法院組織法) was amended to say: “The speaker and deputy speaker of the Legislative Yuan should not hold any office in their respective political party, but could attend party activities. The speaker and deputy speaker should exercise their official powers under the principle of neutrality, keeping the order of the Legislative Yuan to facilitate the smooth continuation of yuan affairs.”

The public clearly feels that it is all right for the speaker and deputy speaker to attend their political party’s events.

Next, administrative reform should ensure that civil servants in the Legislative Yuan do not encounter political persecution from the judiciary. Many colleagues in the Information Department are still fighting lawsuits.

I am addressing this issue by setting up an outsourcing center and informing all top-level directors that the legislative speaker, deputy speaker and secretary-general will not intervene in purchasing and outsourcing.

I hope that the outsourcing center would continue to evolve as an institution even when I leave the position of speaker, as it would keep civil servants from ending up on the wrong side of the law.

LT: Can the pan-green and pan-blue camps set aside their differences?

Su: National identity is the main issue keeping the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from setting aside their differences. The KMT mindset is more similar to China’s, while the DPP considers Taiwan as its roots. This is not an easy fence to mend, but policy-wise, there are many opportunities for the pan-green and pan-blue camps to work together.

As for the New Power Party (NPP), its ideology is identical to that of the DPP, but it has strong opinions when it comes to policies. It is not a matter of us setting aside our ideological differences, because what distinguishes the NPP is not ideology, but rather the policies that they choose to embrace.