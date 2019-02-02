Minister outlines ideas on transitional justice

Staff writer, with CNA

Transitional justice is not just about removing symbols of Taiwan’s authoritarian past or wiping away the legacy of repressive political leaders, and should not be seen as fanning antagonism in society, Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) said on Thursday.

The goal is to rectify wrongs, Cheng said in an interview with the Central News Agency.

With this in mind, the government’s plans to revamp National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall are not only part of its efforts to bring about transitional justice, but are also aimed at reshaping the capital, she said.

While the site is used for cultural and art activities, it was actually set aside by Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) for an urban renewal project, she said.

It was a military base during the Japanese colonial era and the Qing Dynasty, Cheng said, adding: “Taiwanese never had an opportunity to decide what the area should be used for.”

The Ministry of Culture last year submitted two proposals to the Cabinet to review how the land is designated and would hold public forums on the issue, she said.

In the proposals, the ministry put forth plans and draft amendments to change the organization and structure of the site, she said.

One of the proposals is for an amendment to the Organization Act of National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Management Office (國立中正紀念堂管理處組織法) to implement transformation work, Cheng said.

Despite the slow progress of transitional justice, her stance has never wavered, she said.

It is regrettable that when issues of human rights and justice are raised, some people view that as fanning antagonism in society, she said.

Such reactions usually cause distress among those who have been affected by human rights abuses, she said.

“We hope people can set aside their fears and partisan biases” and stop thinking that learning from the mistakes of the past generates animosity, Cheng said.

Social justice can only be realized by seeking to understand past wrongs, the minister said.

The Transitional Justice Commission, tasked with uncovering Taiwan’s history of political repression during the Martial Law era, was launched in May last year.

The commission introduced proposals late last year to remove symbols of the nation’s authoritarian past, including the image of Chiang on banknotes and coins.

It also suggested that the military honor guard at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall be discontinued and that statues of Chiang be removed from military bases.