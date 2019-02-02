Elections in January to be held on the same day

Staff writer, with CNA

The presidential and legislative elections next year are to be held on the same day, but the date has not yet been decided, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Thursday.

The decision regarding the election of the nation’s 15th president and its 10th legislature was reached after consultation with concerned parties, the commission said in a statement.

Acting CEC Chairman Chen Chao-chien (陳朝建) said that the elections would be held concurrently in January next year.

It has become the norm to hold the elections on the same day, as was done in 2012 and 2016, Democratic Progressive Party spokesman Johnny Lin (林琮盛) said, adding that his party supports the decision.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is also in favor of the decision, spokesman Ouyang Lung (歐陽龍) said.

However, they should be held in March, not January, he said.

The commission should also consider revising the regulations on when newly elected legislators are required to take office, he said.

New legislators should be allowed to take up their posts on the same day that the president is sworn in, which would allow a smoother transition, he said.

After a January election, new legislators would take office in February, while the president-elect would take office in May.

Meanwhile, Chen said that the commission is considering an amendment to allow referendums to be held separately from elections.

Currently, referendums can only be held alongside a nationwide election.