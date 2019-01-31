Indoor plants can help reduce pollutants: study

By Wu Liang-yi / Staff reporter

Plants such as devil’s ivy, snake plant and English ivy can help reduce air pollutants inside homes, a study published by Taipei Medical University researchers showed.

The researchers monitored air quality in 60 houses, of which 30 had eight to 21 potted plants, while the rest had less than two indoor plants.

The concentrations of PM2.5 — particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometers or less — of the group with fewer plants was up to 1.29 times higher than the other group, the team said.

Of the households, 52.3 percent had devil’s ivy inside, 27.6 percent had snake plants and 15.7 percent had pots of English ivy, all of which are suitable for Taiwan’s weather and easy to obtain, Chuang Hsiao-chi (莊校奇), associate professor in the School of Respiratory Therapy and a member of the research team, said on Tuesday.

In the summer, the average PM2.5 concentration of houses keeping more than two potted plants was 9.7 micrograms per cubic meter, while that of houses with fewer than two plants was 14.5 micrograms per cubic meter, the researchers found.

The data proved that plants help improve indoor air quality and reduce PM2.5 concentrations, Chuang said.

Previous studies have found that broad-leaved plants can filter and decompose particulate matter, and some plants can even decompose volatile organic compounds such as formaldehyde, he said.

The team’s findings were reported in a paper, titled “Indoor ozone levels, houseplants and peak expiratory flow rates among healthy adults in Taipei, Taiwan,” which was published in Environment International earlier this month.