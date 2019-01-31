Taitung wetland could be upgraded

By Chen Yu-fu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ministry of the Interior on Monday said it is considering upgrading the Taitung Wetland Park — a vital regional wetland — to a national park.

The park, situated on a hilly terrain, is bordered on the east by Beinan River (卑南溪) and the plains of East Rift Valley (花東縱谷) to the west.

The first artificial wetland park in Taitung, it was constructed in 2005 to provide natural water purification, while serving as a habitat to a variety of species.

As it is located near the Guanshan Waterfront Park, the Guanshan Township (關山) Office and the Taitung County Government are hoping that it will help boost regional tourism.

While small, it is a key stop for migratory species and has been designated an important regional wetland under the Wetland Conservation Act (濕地保育法), the ministry said.

Migratory birds that have been seen in the park include the crested goshawk, the crested serpent eagle, the ring-necked pheasant, the Formosan bulbul and the Taiwan hwamei, it said.

Endemic species, such as the eastern collared pratincole, the bamboo partridge, the Oriental turtle dove, the black-naped monarch, the gray treepie, the black bublbul, the plain prinia and the rufous-capped babbler, have all been sighted in the park, the ministry said.

It is also home to rare plant species, such as the winged eeuonymus, the daan hygrophila, the Formosa firethorn, the powderpuff mangrove and the fountain palm, it said.

There are 11 species of fish in the park, including the Acrossocheilus paradoxus, the Candidia barbata, the crucian carp and the rosy bitterling, the ministry said.

Other species in the park include the Hecko’s gecko, the common house gecko, Swinhoe’s japalura and the Oriental ratsnake, as well as Gunther’s frog, the paddy frog and the ornate narrow-mouthed frog.

The Guanshan Township Office should encourage locals to help in the conservation of the wetland, the ministry said, adding that with adequate management, it could be upgraded to a national wetland park.