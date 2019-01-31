Couple indicted after second baby dies in two years

Staff writer, with CNA

A couple in Chiayi County have been charged over the death last year of their three-month-old daughter, the Chiayi District Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday.

The couple — a man surnamed Huang (黃) and a woman surnamed Ting (丁) — have been accused of physically abusing and killing their daughter, who was born in July last year, at their home in Taibao City (太保).

Annoyed by the infant’s crying in the early hours of Oct. 21 last year, Huang allegedly beat her with a hanger, strangled her with a towel and cut her neck with an unknown object, the prosecutors’ office said in the indictment.

Ting was allegedly present, but did not stop him, they said.

The couple took their daughter to a hospital, but medical staff could not save her, the office said.

The infant also suffered from malnutrition, allegedly because Ting did not feed her properly, it said.

Huang, who is unemployed, had lived with his wife in Taichung and Taoyuan before moving to Chiayi.

Their three-month-old son also died in February 2017, due to shaken baby syndrome.

Huang allegedly violently shook his son while trying to calm him down and accidentally knocked the infant’s head on a metal door frame, the indictment said.

The couple took their son to a hospital on Feb. 2 after he turned pale, it said adding that the boy died after a month of treatment.

The couple also have a four-year-old daughter with developmental problems.

The local social welfare department removed her from the family home last year.

Huang, who admitted to physically abusing his son and second daughter, and Ting have been charged with homicide and injury resulting in death in connection with the latest case, the office said.

As the couple has given contradicting accounts about the incident, the Chiayi District Court has ruled that they be detained separately to prevent collusion.