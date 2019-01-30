Award-winning ‘paper tea’ to get more flavors

By Chen Feng-li and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Guangxi Paper Mill on Friday said that it is to release new flavors for its herbal-flavored “paper tea,” which has received a Red Dot Design Award.

The artisanal papermaker, founded in 1965 in Nantou County’s Puli Township (埔里), said that the tea is prepared by brewing special paper with hot water, as with any herbal tea.

The paper tea has three flavors — shiso, anise and maqaw — which are grown in the township, the company said at a publicity event featuring a brewing demonstration.

Research and development for the tea began in 2014 as part of an industry-academia collaboration with National Taiwan University of Science and Technology-trained industrial designers Hsing Jen-chieh (刑仁傑) and Wu Jui-che (吳睿哲), it said.

The company was recognized by Red Dot Design Awards the following year, it added.

Originally, the paper tea was to be flavored with traditional medicinal herbs, but the developers found that shiso, anise and maqaw with ginger are more palatable, it said.

The paper tea flavors showcase local produce and compliment other edible paper snacks, company official Wu Shu-li (吳淑麗) said.