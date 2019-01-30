Lucky tokens on sale tomorrow at Longshan MRT

Staff writer, with CNA

Sales of 5,000 limited-edition Lucky Trip tokens to mark the Lunar New Year are to begin tomorrow at Longshan Temple MRT Station on Taipei’s metropolitan railway system, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp (TRTC) said yesterday.

The tokens are pink, with the Chinese character ji (吉, “auspicious”) in the center.

The single-trip tokens, priced at NT$50 will not be retained by the ticket gate when passengers exit the station, it said.

Unlike the standard single-trip tokens, there is no distance limit with the lucky tokens, it said.

Buyers of the lucky tokens can also have their fortune told in one of three categories — health, love or career — by storing a digital version of a “fortune-telling receipt” on a mobile app by scanning the QR code or printing out the receipt, it said.

Longshan Temple will give free lucky charms to the first 200 token buyers to present their tokens at the temple.