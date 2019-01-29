Taoyuan police nab illegal migrants

Staff writer, with CNA

Eight undocumented Indonesians were detained by immigration officials after being caught a week ago when their taxi was pulled over by police, Taoyuan police officer Lin Wu-chieh (林武傑) said on Sunday.

The eight Indonesians have been held in a detention center operated by the National Immigration Agency since being taken into custody and are likely to be deported, police said.

Police were conducting random spot checks in Taoyuan at about 11:30pm on Jan. 19 when they noticed that passengers in an approaching taxi seemed to be trying to hide, Lin said.

The police stopped the taxi and found that the six men and two women were migrant workers from Indonesia, he said.

The foreign workers were panicking as they spoke to each other in Indonesian, and either shook their heads or remained tight-lipped when police asked them questions, he said, adding that some of them attempted to get out of the car.

The eight were on a list of undocumented migrant workers who have left their jobs without permission, Lin said.

The men had been employed as fishers and the women as domestic caregivers, Lin said, adding that they had left their employers for various reasons, including low wages and being unable to accustom themselves to the work.

Since leaving their employers, they have supported themselves with part-time jobs or funds from family and friends, Lin said.