THSRC to launch two new prepaid tickets in March

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) is to start selling two types of prepaid tickets on March 15, giving bigger discounts to frequent travelers.

The company currently only offers one type of prepaid ticket, which allows passengers to take eight trips within 45 days.

The price for each trip is 15 percent less than that for a reserved seat in a standard-class cabin and 13 percent less than that for a non-reserved seat.

One of the new prepaid tickets would allow passengers to take 10 trips within 30 days, with each trip costing 20 percent less than that of a reserved seat in a standard-class cabin and 18 percent less than that of a non-reserved seat.

The other would allow passengers to take eight trips within 60 days, with the ticket price for each trip about 10 percent lower than that of a standard-class seat and 8 percent lower than that of a non-reserved seat.

The company is to stop selling the 45-day prepaid ticket once the new tickets are available.

The new prepaid tickets would better serve the needs of passengers traveling between two places at different frequencies and give them a larger discount, it said.

A survey showed that some passengers travel frequently within 30 days, while others do not always use up the eight trips within 45 days, it said.

For passengers who choose the 30-day prepaid ticket, 10 trips between Taipei and Kaohsiung’s Zuoying Station would cost NT$11,849, helping them save NT$2,601 over the regular cost of 10 tickets for non-reserved seats.

As for those who choose the 60-day prepaid ticket, eights trips between Taipei and Zuoying would cost NT$11,560, helping them save NT$925.

As an incentive for frequent travelers to purchase the new prepaid tickets, passengers who buy and use up the tickets before June 30 would receive more points on their TGO membership card.

Some travelers said that the new 30-day prepaid ticket would not benefit passengers who take only one round trip once a week, as it would cause them to pay more than they do now.

They said that they save more by buying the 45-day prepaid ticket along with early-bird discounts.

The early-bird discounts give a 35 percent discount on a reserved seat in a standard-class cabin.