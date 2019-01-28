Authorities arrest 20 for alleged telecoms fraud

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Authorities have arrested suspected members of a telecoms fraud ring allegedly headed by a 23-year-old man surnamed Tang (唐), with members posing as police officers or court officials to trick people into wiring money, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday.

CIB officials and Hsinchu police carried out raids over several weeks, arresting 20 people at residences and offices in Taoyuan and Hsinchu City.

“We have identified six victims so far, but the investigation is ongoing,” CIB Telecommunications Investigation Corps chief Chuang Ming-hsiung (莊明雄) said.

Victims are estimated to have been defrauded of a combined NT$20 million (US$648,824).

“The group was active from August last year to this month,” Chuang said.

“Tang was arrested at his residence in Hsinchu City this month and we believe that he masterminded the operation,” Chuang said. “The other 19 people arrested are suspected members of the fraud ring and it was surprising to see that they were all in their 20s.”

The group allegedly purchased personal data from businesses and telecom employees, who would have supplied them illegally, CIB officials said.

They called people on the lists and posed as police officers, prosecutors, judges or government officials, the CIB officials said.

They told some people that they were embroiled in a criminal case because someone had used their identity and National Health Insurance details to launder money, Chuang said, adding that they were then told that the authorities needed to freeze their bank accounts until the investigation was over.

The group also told people that they were suspected of kidnapping or carjacking, or had large unpaid telephone bills, before demanding deposits, or they would claim that the authorities had to take over their bank accounts to monitor transactions, Chuang said.

“Then the suspects would apply pressure or threaten targets, telling them that they could not discuss the investigation with anyone or they would be thrown in jail,” he said.

Tang might have collaborated with Chinese criminals, officials said, adding that he had likely set up telecommunications and computer network facilities in China while the rest of the group operated in Taoyuan.

“If someone calls with a story like this, do not believe them,” Chuang said.

People who receive suspicious telephone calls should report them by calling the Anti-Fraud Hotline on 165 or 0911-511-111, Chuang said.